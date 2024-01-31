Nikki Haley Mocks Trump's 'Temper Tantrums'

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley praised a jury that found Donald Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.
By David EdwardsJanuary 31, 2024

During a Monday interview on Fox News, Haley stood firm on earlier comments about American juries after Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $83 million.

Fox News host John Roberts wondered how Haley could "navigate" her campaign without angering MAGA voters.

"It cracks me up that people try and overanalyze," she replied. "I just tell the truth as I see it. I think there have been politics played with prosecutors that have brought on some of these cases."

"But I do think American juries still get it right," the former South Carolina governor continued. "They listen to the evidence. They make the decision based on the evidence. And I do still trust any American that sits on a jury. I trust that they're making the right decision."

