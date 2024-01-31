No, The Republicans Really Don't Want To Close The Border

The Republican election scam of 2024 explained in good, plain English
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 31, 2024

Ah, it's that time again. The Cowboys choke in the playoffs, Texans panicking as cold weather approaches and praying the grid holds, and pulling some racist bullshit to win their base's votes.

Trae Crowder - The Liberal Redneck - breaks down how the Mango Moron and the GQP don't really want to close the border because they need to play on their base's most base fears of the brown-skinned people, who somehow manage to come over the border at about 2 gajillion people each day to get all our free money benefits and yet take all ourr jobs at the same time. How do they do that?!

It is kind of telling that the Republicans only win when the country loses. Usually, it's the other way around. The country always lose when the Republicans win.

Open thread below...

