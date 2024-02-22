Court Orders Mike Lindell To Pay Contest Winner

Mike Lindell tried to stiff contest winner out of $5 million for disproving The Big Lie, but the court stepped in.
Credit: Donkey Hotey
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 22, 2024

Remember when Mike Lindell, the Pillow Guy, had put up a $5 million prize for anyone who could debunk his "evidence" regarding the 2020 election? Well, Lindell wishes you would stop doing that. Especially if your name is Robert Zeidman.

In a nutshell, Lindell claimed that he had evidence that supported The Big Lie and offered $5 million to anyone who could debunk his evidence. Ziedman, a cybersecurity pro, did just that. But then Lindell tried to stiff Zeidman. So they took it to arbitration. The arbiter ruled that Lindell needed to cough up the cash.

But then Lindell again tried to stiff Zeidman. So they went off to federal court, where Lindell asked the judge to overturn the arbiter. However, that is easier said than done After a limited review, the judge issued a 12-page order that Lindell has to make good on his promise.

Ziedman has a bit of a pessimistic but realistic look on the situation:

Zeidman has said that he doesn't actually expect Lindell to pay up.

"I'm a pessimist in general," he remarked in December. "I don't think I'll see it. I do think he's going to go bankrupt from all the lawsuits and all his expenditures on these illegitimate voting fraud cases. So I think he'll delay things until he's out of money, and I probably won't see anything."

I would like to propose these fat cats who are trying to claim poverty when they're supposed to pay their debt to their victims - Lindell, Runny Haired Rudy Guiliani, Alex Jones and the entire Trump crime family - gets court ordered to perform physical labor to earn the money to pay the money they owe. I would even go one step further and make said manual labor performing the field work that immigrant workers would have done if they were allowed to enter the country.

Who wouldn't love to see the entire Trump syndicate out in a field somewhere harvesting cabbage or digging up potatoes, especially knowing that they are only getting paid cents per hour?

