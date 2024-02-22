Fox Host: Blacks Will Vote For Trump Because They Love Sneakers

I'm told they also love fried chicken and watermelon too, so perhaps that's another future Trump branding option to appeal to minorities.

Source: Newsweek

A Fox News host suggested that Black voters would back Donald Trump in the 2024 election because they "love sneakers."

Raymond Arroyo made the remarks on The Big Weekend Show while discussing the $399 limited-edition shoes that Trump promoted at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The "Never Surrender High-Tops"—shiny gold high tops with an American flag detail on the back—have since sold out on a new website that also sells other Trump-branded shoes, cologne and perfume.

"This is connecting with Black America because they love sneakers," Arroyo said.

"This a big deal, certainly in the inner city. So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they're like, 'wait a minute, this is cool.' He's reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics. And Trump understands culture like no politician I've ever seen."

Asked if people excited about the sneakers would vote for Trump, Arroyo said: "Anybody willing to put 400 bucks down for a pair of sneakers? Yeah, I think that's commitment and love. It's something... it's affection."