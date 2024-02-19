How To Solve The Border Crisis

Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic brainstorm on the border crisis.
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 19, 2024

Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic of The Daily Show get together to discover the border crisis. They acknowledge that the Republicans have been sabotaging any attempts at tightening security, mainly because Trump has told them to not allow any solution because he wants to run on the border issue. It's the perfect issue for them because it scares the shit out of their base and can be addressed with a bumper sticker slogan.

Their solution was to find another problem for the right to dwell on. Things like declaring guns are gay, anything with letters or Taylor Swift finding love. However, they did agree with the Republicans with one thing - they can't solve all the problems. The Republicans need issues to run with in their doom and gloom tours. And the comedians need them to continue performing political satire instead of getting real jobs.

Open thread below....

Discussion

