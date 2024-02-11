If The Superbowl Were Honest

An honest look at the Superbowl commercials and sponsors.
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 11, 2024

Roger Horton explains the behind the scenes facts of the Superbowl commercials and the people who spend millions of dollars on them. The secret is if you can't make you product attractive, you just need a celebrity endorsement, or even more efficient, a sexy woman Not that any of us would fall victim to such nonsense. But, Oh. Em. Gee. Did you see what Taylor Swift is wearing?! Swoon!

Oh, look at the time, I have to get to the store to grab some more Hortito's Pizza Rolls before the game starts. Not that anyone will be watching it. We'll all be watching for the commercials and glimses of Taylor Swift.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon