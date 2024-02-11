If The Superbowl Were Honest

Roger Horton explains the behind the scenes facts of the Superbowl commercials and the people who spend millions of dollars on them. The secret is if you can't make you product attractive, you just need a celebrity endorsement, or even more efficient, a sexy woman Not that any of us would fall victim to such nonsense. But, Oh. Em. Gee. Did you see what Taylor Swift is wearing?! Swoon!

Oh, look at the time, I have to get to the store to grab some more Hortito's Pizza Rolls before the game starts. Not that anyone will be watching it. We'll all be watching for the commercials and glimses of Taylor Swift.

Open thread below...