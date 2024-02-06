No, Virginia, Trump Is Not An Infallible God King

Watch out for low flying ketchup!
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 6, 2024

Trae Crowder, The Liberal Redneck, just put up his take on this morning's ruling that Trump does not have universal immunity. Of course, giving Trump's attitude towards the COVID vaccine, it would be ridiculous to think Trump had immunity to anything. Crowder thinks that it took them this long only because they originally thought it was a stupid joke. The best part of the news, however, is watching Trump and his MAGAts once again losing their shit over it.

As an added bonus, Crowder then shares his thoughts over the passing of Toby Keith. It's safe to say that Crowder is already over the loss.

Open thread below....

Discussion

