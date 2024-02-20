Speaker Jesus Freak Slammed For Mar-a-Lago Pilgrimage

Why these Republican leaders feel the need to kiss Trump's ass in such openly public displays continues to baffle. They must know by now they only invite ridicule.

Source: Raw Story

House Speaker Mike Johnson made his pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago for a photo-op with former President Donald Trump — but when he took it X Monday, it didn't get the kind of reception he'd hoped.

"Just had a great meeting with President @realDonaldTrump this Presidents’ Day," reads Johnson's tweet. "Together, we will grow the majority and save America!"

The pose with the former president didn't wash well with heaps of folks who took Johnson to task.