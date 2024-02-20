Speaker Jesus Freak Slammed For Mar-a-Lago Pilgrimage

"You’re both traitors," came back the tweets in disgust.
Speaker Jesus Freak Slammed For Mar-a-Lago Pilgrimage
By Ed ScarceFebruary 20, 2024

Why these Republican leaders feel the need to kiss Trump's ass in such openly public displays continues to baffle. They must know by now they only invite ridicule.

Source: Raw Story

House Speaker Mike Johnson made his pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago for a photo-op with former President Donald Trump — but when he took it X Monday, it didn't get the kind of reception he'd hoped.

"Just had a great meeting with President @realDonaldTrump this Presidents’ Day," reads Johnson's tweet. "Together, we will grow the majority and save America!"

The pose with the former president didn't wash well with heaps of folks who took Johnson to task.

Johnson's ill-advised tweet.

And the less than thundering applause.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon