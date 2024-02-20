Speaker Jesus Freak Slammed For Mar-a-Lago Pilgrimage

Why these Republican leaders feel the need to kiss Trump's ass in such openly public displays continues to baffle. They must know by now they only invite ridicule.
Source: Raw Story
House Speaker Mike Johnson made his pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago for a photo-op with former President Donald Trump — but when he took it X Monday, it didn't get the kind of reception he'd hoped.
"Just had a great meeting with President @realDonaldTrump this Presidents’ Day," reads Johnson's tweet. "Together, we will grow the majority and save America!"
The pose with the former president didn't wash well with heaps of folks who took Johnson to task.
Johnson's ill-advised tweet.
And the less than thundering applause.
You’re both traitors who tried to overturn the results of a legitimate election & then staged a failed insurrection
What does the adjudicated rapist criminal fraud have on you, Speaker Jesus Freak?
— (((Tara Dublin))), Rock Star Author 📚❤️🔥🤘🏻 (@taradublinrocks) February 20, 2024
Why are you so proud to be a traitor to Christ and a traitor to the United States of America?
— Agatha (@NaughtyAgatha45) February 20, 2024
You’re both traitors.
— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 20, 2024
Good people in Europe are dying by the thousands every day and you are the only person remaining in government blocking military aid to our allies. Quit giving yourself paid vacations and go back to Washington DC and do your job. Schedule a vote that everyone knows will pass.
— Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) February 20, 2024
Hallelujah‼️
Moses Johnson meets with Putin’s indicted MAGA Republican Messiah #Smelvis Trump… pic.twitter.com/pPjxi2Rfdv
— Rodney Claeys🟦 I Stand With Ukraine🇺🇦Biden2024 (@RodneyClaeys) February 20, 2024
It didn't end well for the last Speaker. pic.twitter.com/2yhVhsUKux
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 20, 2024