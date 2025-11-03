Johnson Slammed Biden For Pardons, But 'Doesn't Know' Anything For Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) played dumb after President Donald Trump stated that he did not know that he had pardoned a crypto billionaire.
By David EdwardsNovember 3, 2025

During a press conference on Monday, CNN's Manu Raju noted that Trump claimed to "know nothing" about Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, even though the president had pardoned him after his company boosted the Trump family's crypto business.

"Last week, you were very critical of Biden's use of the autopen & pardons. But Trump admitted on 60 Minutes to not knowing he pardoned a crypto billionaire who pleaded guilty to money laundering. Does that also concern you?" Raju asked.

"I don't know anything about that," Johnson deflected. "I didn't see the interview. You have to ask the president about that. I'm not sure."

Editor's note: Alison Gill (MuellerSheWrote) put together this supercut of Johnson not knowing anything.

Watch my supercut of things Mike Johnson doesn’t know. You can see the whole show here: www.youtube.com/live/Ams4OLn...

Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) 2025-10-20T15:26:48.483Z

