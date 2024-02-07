Thanks To New Funding, IRS Will Take In Hundreds Of Billions More

Oh, look! Joe Biden's plan to cut the deficit by spending more on IRS enforcement is working! According to new analysis released yesterday by the Treasury Department and the IRS, the IRS is poised to take in hundreds of billions of dollars more in overdue and unpaid taxes than previously anticipated. Via the Associated Press:

Tax revenues are expected to rise by as much as $561 billion from 2024 to 2034, thanks to stepped-up enforcement made possible with money from the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, which became law in August 2022.

The Congressional Budget Office in 2022 estimated that the tens of billions of new IRS funding provided by the IRA would increase revenues by $180.4 billion from 2022 to 2031. The IRS now says that if IRA funding is restored, renewed and diversified, estimated revenues could reach as much as $851 billion from 2024 to 2034.

Administration officials are using the report to promote President Joe Biden’s economic agenda as he campaigns for reelection — and as the IRS continually faces threats to its funding.

“This analysis demonstrates that President Biden’s investment in rebuilding the IRS will reduce the deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars by making the wealthy and big corporations pay the taxes they owe,” National Economic Adviser Lael Brainard said in a statement.