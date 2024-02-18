Tucker Carlson Claims, 'Leadership Requires Killing People'

I must have missed that bit about effective leadership requiring state-sanctioned murder. Apparently, Tucker Carlson is fine with it though.

Source: Newsweek

Tucker Carlson defended on Monday his decision not to question Russian President Vladimir Putin about allegations that the Kremlin has ordered assassinations of political dissidents.

"Every leader kills people. Some kill more than others," the former Fox News host said.

His comments came during a discussion at the World Government Summit in Dubai that touched upon his interview last week with the Russian leader. The interview, taped on February 6 and aired two nights later, has made international headlines for numerous statements made by Putin, including his supposed rationale for invading Ukraine.

During the Dubai summit, Egyptian journalist Emad el-Din Adeeb asked Carlson why he didn't ask Putin about jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, alleged political assassinations or restrictions in Russia's upcoming presidential election.

"I didn't talk about the things that every other American media outlet talks about," Carlson said.

After Adeeb pressed him further, Carlson added: "Because those are covered and because I have spent my life talking to people who run countries in various countries and have concluded the following: that every leader kills people, including my leader.

"Every leader kills people. Some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people. Sorry, that's why I wouldn't want to be a leader," he said.