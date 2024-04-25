Alina Habba: Trial Not Looking Good For Trump

The only reasonable venue for a fair Trump trial is at Mar-A-Lago, right?
By John AmatoApril 25, 2024

Trump attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax Trump devotee host Greg Kelly that the signs don't look too good for Trump's acquittal.

Kelly fawned, "How are you? What do you think about everything?"

"Exactly how i felt that day," she said. "I think until it's over and behind us, um, but I don't have hopes really that high at this moment that the New York courts will do the right thing."

"That the jury will do the right thing. We're in a blue state. as you know, Greg and I think everything's by design," she said.

She went on to use the usual Trump line that it's an unfair case brought about by the biased prosecutors.

As the recent polls are showing, Diminished Don's "hush money" trial that's all about election interference is having an effect on Trump's candidacy. Biden is rising and Lumpy is failing.

Only because it's Trump, suddenly New York's legal system is corrupt.

Americans aren't buying what they are selling except for the evangelical tea party MAGA dolts.

At the end of the segment, Kelly was creeping on Habba like he did to Marge.

Discussion

