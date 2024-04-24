Biden Punks Trump: Instead Of Veins, Bleach Went Into Trump's Hair

It's never a bad thing to remind Americans how truly bad and dangerous Trump was in handling the COVID19 pandemic.
By John AmatoApril 24, 2024

President Biden gave a speech to the North America's Building Trade Union in which he targeted Trump's claims of shooting bleach into your veins to fight Covid-19.

NABTU just endorsed President Biden and described Trump as a "dangerous threat to the nation."

By the way, remember when he was trying to deal with COVID, he said, just inject a little bleach in your veins.

He missed, it all went to his hair.

I shouldn't have said that.

You guys are a bad influence on me.

Okay.

It's never a bad thing to remind Americans how truly pathetic and dangerous Trump was in handling the COVID19 pandemic.

