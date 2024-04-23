Jimmy Kimmel: 'Some People Say' Trump Was Stinking Up The Court

Jimmy Kimmel had a, um, blast last night with the stories about Smelly Trump. Via HuffPost:

Kimmel showed how the reports caused “ODOR IN THE COURT” and #TrumpStinks to trend on X.

The late-night host had a little fun of his own, altering the courtroom sketches to show the jury with gas masks and creating videos in which Trump’s speeches are interrupted by flatulence.

Kimmel also begged people not to share them online since the reports are unconfirmed.

“There’s no way to prove Donald Trump was the one who dealt it, so please don’t repost this video with a dumb caption like ‘Julius Squeezer’ or ‘The Shart Of The Deal’ or ‘You Have The Right To Remain Silent But Deadly’ because we don’t know if any of this is true,” he said.