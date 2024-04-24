Kari Lake Flip Flops AGAIN On Abortion

If You Can Believe It, Kari Lake Flips Back!
Kari Lake Flip Flops AGAIN On Abortion
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By TengrainApril 24, 2024

Self-declared Governor of the Terrible Sand Kingdom of Arizonastan Kari Lake, talking to some IDAHO newspaper, flipped again. I guess she was hoping that the Terrible Sand People of Arizonastan don’t read the papers from there:

In an interview with the Idaho Dispatch on Saturday, Lake described the recent court decision upholding the 1864 law: “The Arizona Supreme Court said this is the law of Arizona. But unfortunately, the people running our state have said we’re not going to enforce it,” Lake said, expressing disappointment in steps taken by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes, both Democrats, to block prosecutions under the ban.

“We don’t have that law, as much as many of us wish we did,” Lake added.

As you might recall the last time Kari Lake graced our pages, she was begging Arizona to change this law:

So… what will it be tomorrow?

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon