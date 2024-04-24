Kari Lake Flip Flops AGAIN On Abortion

Self-declared Governor of the Terrible Sand Kingdom of Arizonastan Kari Lake, talking to some IDAHO newspaper, flipped again. I guess she was hoping that the Terrible Sand People of Arizonastan don’t read the papers from there:

In an interview with the Idaho Dispatch on Saturday, Lake described the recent court decision upholding the 1864 law: “The Arizona Supreme Court said this is the law of Arizona. But unfortunately, the people running our state have said we’re not going to enforce it,” Lake said, expressing disappointment in steps taken by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes, both Democrats, to block prosecutions under the ban. “We don’t have that law, as much as many of us wish we did,” Lake added.

As you might recall the last time Kari Lake graced our pages, she was begging Arizona to change this law:

NEW: Arizona Republican Kari Lake comes out against Arizona abortion ban. "I oppose today's ruling, and I am calling on Katie Hobbs and the State Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support."https://t.co/C4yZOu6jm3 — Stephen Neukam (@stephen_neukam) April 9, 2024

So… what will it be tomorrow?

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.