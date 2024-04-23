Newt: Trump's Trial Is Just Like Civil Rights Workers In 1960s

Newt Gingrich, who is famously a Catholic convert, has some very strange ideas regarding the commandment about lying. But then, he lied just as enthusiastically back when he was a Baptist, so there you go. He's just a liar by nature! Via Media Matters:

NEWT GINGRICH (GUEST): Let me tell you, I am deeply worried that tomorrow, a totally corrupt judge and a totally corrupt district attorney are going to try to put a former president of the United States, candidate of his party, and front-runner in the polls in jail. Now, I think this is so horrendous that there has to be some way to reach out to the Supreme Court.

This is literally like some of the civil rights workers in Mississippi in the 1960s. The New York system is now so deeply corrupted and it's so bitterly, deeply anti-Trump. The absurdity of the judge's daughter, who made millions and millions of dollars doing anti-Trump politics, and the judge would like us to believe, much like Joe Biden, he had no idea what his children were doing?

I mean the whole thing frankly resembles "On the Waterfront," Stanley Kubrick's brilliant film. This is about corruption. It has nothing to do with honesty, and what worries me is it's a genuine threat to Donald Trump. I mean, I think any step that would put him close to a New York prison is an extraordinarily dangerous step and I would hope that there's some legal way to block it and make sure that it never happens, because the thugs he's dealing with are totally out of control, have total contempt for the rule of law, and frankly are unworthy of being in the offices they hold.