Rubio Echos Trump's Racist Remarks On 'Black Jobs'

The Felon managed to slam migrants and Black Americans at the same time. Florida suckup Sen. Marco Rubio tried to explain the former President's remark, saying, "You know what he meant," and that's a go-to line for Trumpers. They always have to explain what the addlebrained Felon meant.

"What is a black job?" Rubio is asked.

"First of all, you know what he meant by that, okay?" the Florida Republican insisted. "He meant jobs that are filled by African Americans in America and others, Americans in general, but the question in specific was about Black voters."

No, Marco, we don't know what he meant.

Just look at this fool:

Trump claims he had no inflation while president and that immigrants are taking away “black jobs” pic.twitter.com/yc0nDMaaJQ — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) June 28, 2024

Xitter users weighed in.

Me walking into my “Black job” tomorrow pic.twitter.com/kKQ0BxBxj3 — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) June 28, 2024

Me heading to my Black Job this morning !



Black pediatricians are awesome! pic.twitter.com/gaSOizClWh — Faith Crittenden, MD MPH (@FaithCrittenden) June 28, 2024

What he said:

I don't care if Biden needs two nap times in a day and can only digest oatmeal if he eats it before 2pm, he is still better than Donald Thieving Racist Coup-Plotting Rapist Trump.



Your one Black Job this Fall, dear Americans, is to vote for Biden. Jill will wake him on time. pic.twitter.com/jNcWmXn3q5 — Carmen's Granddaughter (@CarmenGranddau1) June 28, 2024

me realizing the job market hasn’t been hiring because we weren’t applying to black jobs



pic.twitter.com/4BzGcbBo69 — 🦥’ (@slothtitss) June 28, 2024

Me showing up to orientation at my new Black Job pic.twitter.com/jRbEK3eMMy — Hacksaw Him Duggan ⚔️ (@Deascent) June 28, 2024

first day at my black job pic.twitter.com/k9S8u9eCmv — 𝐉𝐱𝐎𝐧𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐊𝐞𝐲𝐳 (@JxOnTheKeyz) June 28, 2024

Trump : “the blacks” ….”black jobs”



Me: pic.twitter.com/xnswh0r7QN — Big Celleo From the Kokomo (@Cellustharula90) June 28, 2024

Me clocking into my new black job pic.twitter.com/4o0wN36wx5 — Naijaboy41 (@Naijaboy41) June 28, 2024

Me searching for the “black jobs” on LinkedIn tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hZiUGHF5df — 💛BeMy. (@BeMyFiasco) June 28, 2024

Thanks, Marco and Lumpy, for firing up the Black vote -- for Biden.