Where Was This Biden During The Debate?

Just minutes after the debate, this guy showed up.
By Karoli KunsJune 28, 2024

Just minutes after the CNN debate was done, Joe Biden headed to a watch party to speak to supporters.

Listen to the difference in his voice! Without being a conspiracy theorist, I have to wonder if Biden's mic levels were set properly. I'm not saying they were wrong on purpose, but his voice is clear as a bell here literally minutes after the end of the debate.

Trump is such a loudmouth, it makes one wonder if they adjusted mic levels for him and in the process had Biden's too low.

It's water under the bridge, I suppose, but it's going to be a frustrating Friday with all the cable networks pawing at the carcass of a debate debacle.

What I would like is for people to understand what the real choice is here, and it's not one between two guys arguing over their golf handicap. There is a choice between continuing this American experiment or ending it. A choice for women between life and death. Or, as Gavin Newsom said last night, it's the difference between "daylight and darkness."

Here he is at a Waffle House, and I'm wondering the same thing as Victoria:

Discussion

