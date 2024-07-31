CEOs Are 'Euphoric' About Kamala Harris

Eccentric billionaires like Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and other members of the "PayPal Mafia" love Donald Trump. But leaders in business and economics support Kamala Harris for President. Respected business expert Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of the Yale School of Management said many CEOs he's talked to are "euphoric" about Harris’ candidacy.

Sonnenfeld wrote a TIME essay, "7 Reasons Why CEOs Are Excited About Kamala Harris." Sonnenfeld explained,

“Executives’ excitement for Kamala Harris is both stylistic and substantive—with her instinctive preference for centrist governance, constructive problem solving, and collaboration over vilification.”

Harris Already Backed By Biggest American Donors

In the short time Harris has officially been running for president, she's already backed by some of the biggest donors in America. Business Insider reported Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Melinda French Gates, Sheryl Sandberg and an impressive list of billionaires want to elect the first woman president. Former PayPal Mafia member and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman explained why Kamala Harris is the best business choice.

The Democrats are the party of policy, progress, and action. When presented with the choice between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, I believe in the American people to make the right decision for our country. The Biden-Harris administration has put this country on the right… — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) July 21, 2024

No Fortune 500 CEOs Supporting Trump

In June, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld told CNBC there are no Fortune 500 CEOs supporting Trump. Sonnenfeld told CNBC,"There are no Fortune 500 CEOs who are supporting Trump. That is a historic break. The Trump economic package frightens them. It's extremely inflationary. It'll lead to an increase in inflation and plunge the GDP. They don't want the fabric of society pulled apart."

BREAKING: In a stunning announcement, Chief Executive Leadership Institute CEO Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says there will not be one Fortune 500 CEO supporting Donald Trump. This is wholly unprecedented. Retweet so all Americans see this shocking news. pic.twitter.com/X6w4OQFwqO — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) June 24, 2024

Moody's: Trump's Financial Policies are a "Disaster"

In June, experts in economic risk and performance Moody's Analytics analyzed the monetary policies of the Biden-Harris administration compared to Trump's proposals. The analysts reported that Trump's financial policies would be a "disaster," and would trigger a recession in 2025. The experts forecast the Biden-Harris policies would lead to continued economic growth of 2.1%.

Meidas News reported that Mark Zandi, Chief Economist of Moody’s Analytics said Biden-Harris administration's "policies are better for the economy."

In a Fast Company podcast interview, Hoffman joked,



"Donald Trump is perhaps one of the very few human beings on the planet who can lose money running a casino."