CEOs Are 'Euphoric' About Kamala Harris

Eccentric billionaires like Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and other members of the "PayPal Mafia" love Donald Trump. But leaders in business and economics support Kamala Harris for President. Respected business expert Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of the Yale School of Management said many CEOs he's talked to are "euphoric" about Harris’ candidacy.
Sonnenfeld wrote a TIME essay, "7 Reasons Why CEOs Are Excited About Kamala Harris." Sonnenfeld explained,
“Executives’ excitement for Kamala Harris is both stylistic and substantive—with her instinctive preference for centrist governance, constructive problem solving, and collaboration over vilification.”
Harris Already Backed By Biggest American Donors
In the short time Harris has officially been running for president, she's already backed by some of the biggest donors in America. Business Insider reported Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Melinda French Gates, Sheryl Sandberg and an impressive list of billionaires want to elect the first woman president. Former PayPal Mafia member and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman explained why Kamala Harris is the best business choice.
No Fortune 500 CEOs Supporting Trump
In June, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld told CNBC there are no Fortune 500 CEOs supporting Trump. Sonnenfeld told CNBC,"There are no Fortune 500 CEOs who are supporting Trump. That is a historic break. The Trump economic package frightens them. It's extremely inflationary. It'll lead to an increase in inflation and plunge the GDP. They don't want the fabric of society pulled apart."
Moody's: Trump's Financial Policies are a "Disaster"
In June, experts in economic risk and performance Moody's Analytics analyzed the monetary policies of the Biden-Harris administration compared to Trump's proposals. The analysts reported that Trump's financial policies would be a "disaster," and would trigger a recession in 2025. The experts forecast the Biden-Harris policies would lead to continued economic growth of 2.1%.
Meidas News reported that Mark Zandi, Chief Economist of Moody’s Analytics said Biden-Harris administration's "policies are better for the economy."
In a Fast Company podcast interview, Hoffman joked,
"Donald Trump is perhaps one of the very few human beings on the planet who can lose money running a casino."