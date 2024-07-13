C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Arctic Monkeys 'Do I Wanna Know?'

Here's a great track from Arctic Monkey's fifth record, AM.

Rick Vagabond writes about the band on Medium:

Initially starting off as a garage/punk rock band, the band shifted to more of a psychedelic rock feel in their third album and more of a pop feel in their fourth. It wasn’t until “AM” that the band hit their stride with the hard/psychedelic rock music.

The title of “AM” was inspired by the band ‘The Velvet Underground’ as revealed in an interview between lead singer/frontman, Alex Turner, and BBC Radio 1. The album was almost called “The New Black” which was a name that was given to the guitar amp that the album was recorded on.