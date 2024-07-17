Don Jr: My Father Is A 'Changed' Man Now. Trump: The F*ck I Am!

According to Don Jr., his felonious father is a changed man after a shooter gave Daddy an owie on his ear. Junior said that on the second day of the Republican National Convention.

"You know, I think it lasts," Junior said in response to a question of how long the "new Trump" would continue, according to USA Today. "There are events that change you for a couple minutes and there's events that change you permanently. Now again, it's Trump, so you're still going to be reactionary."

Meanwhile, the felon took to Truth Social to unleash another unhinged rant.

"The Radical Left Democrats are desperately trying to "Play the Ref" by calling for an illegal and unConstitutional attack on our SACRED United States Supreme Court," Trump wrote. "The reason that these Communists are so despondent is that their unLawful Witch Hunts are failing everywhere."

"The Democrats are attempting to interfere in the Presidential Election, and destroy our Justice System, by attacking their Political Opponent, ME, and our Honorable Supreme Court," It added. "We have to fight for our Fair and Independent Courts, and protect our Country. MAGA2024!"

After witnessing the most corrupt Supreme Court of our lifetime, President Biden is finalizing some changes to fix that. The 'Drain the Swamp' fabulist is big mad about that. Biden plans to "endorse major changes to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, including proposals for legislation to establish term limits for the justices and an enforceable ethics code," according to The Washington Post.

But there's more. Additionally, Biden is weighing whether to call for a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad immunity for presidents and other constitutional officeholders.

Hey, Trump, stay mad, you salty bitch!