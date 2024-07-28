Jake It's-Not-My-Job-To-Fact-Check Tapper Strikes Again

CNN's Jake Tapper hasn't gotten any better since his disastrous performance during the first presidential debate between Biden and Trump.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union, and was asked about Trump's comments during a rally in West Palm Beach, where he told his MAGA cult that in four years they not going to have to vote again.

Cotton, of course, downplayed Trump's remarks as a joke, before immediately pivoting into a lie-filled rant pretending everything was fabulous while Trump was in office, and attacking Kamala Harris, with little or no push-back from Tapper on the right-wing talking points Cotton was rattling off.

TAPPER: How did you interpret that remark? COTTON: I think he's obviously making a joke about how bad things have been under Joe Biden and how good they will be if we send President Trump back to the White House, so we can turn the country around again. That's what the American people know. For four years, things were good with President Trump. We had stable prices, a growing economy, peace and stability around the world. Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, everything has gone to hell. And it will be much worse under Kamala Harris. Just look at her record. She wants to ban private health insurance. She wants to ban fossil fuel production. She wants to ban guns. She wants -- even wants to ban plastic straws. TAPPER: Not all guns, some kinds of guns. COTTON: She wants to forcibly confiscate guns without even an act of Congress to do so. Kamala Harris is a dangerous liberal. She makes Joe Biden look competent and moderate by contrast.



And with that, Tapper just moved along to the next question about JD Vance and abortion.

