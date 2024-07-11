'Get Lost!' Dem Rips Republicans Apart Over Garland Contempt Effort

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) torched House Republicans after Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) demanded a vote on her resolution to hold AG Merrick Garland in “inherent contempt” of Congress and fine him $10,000 for each day he refuses to turn over audio from President Biden’s interview with Robert Hur.

Luna, like all the rest of the MAGA cultists, does nothing but look for conspiracy dirt on their political rivals.

MCGOVERN: Mr. Speaker, this is a stupid resolution.

Republican leadership knows this is a stupid resolution.

Their own members know this is a stupid resolution, but they're beholden to the craziest MAGA members in their conference.

And so, this is what we get.

Stupid resolutions on the floor because they're too chicken to stand up to the extremism in their own party.

The Attorney General turned over the exact transcripts of the interviews that Republicans demanded.

But that wasn't good enough.

Because this isn't about a dispute over a recording.

Let's be real.

Republicans want to get these recordings because they think the RNC can use them in attack ads.

This is Republicans weaponizing the government to go after their political opponents.

And it is sick.

It is sick.

The hypocrisy on the other side is stunning.

It takes my breath away, Mr. Speaker.

Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, Scott Perry all ignored Congressional subpoenas.

I go right down the list.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, former Attorney General William Barr, former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino all ordered to testify.

And what did they do?

They ran and hid, following the lead, by the way, of their corruptor in chief, Donald Trump, who ignored his own Congressional subpoena.

It's like a national pastime for Republicans, golf, fishing, and ignoring subpoenas.

And now they have the nerve to come down here and lecture anyone about the rule of law?

Get lost.

Get lost.

Get out of here with this nonsense.

And contrast what Republicans did with what Attorney General Garland is doing.

Not only is he taking this subpoena seriously, he's doing his best to comply.

He has legitimate concerns about releasing the tape after the transcript has already been made public.

He's not ignoring it like they do on their side.

In fact, he made the entire underlying report public.

He made the transcript public.

He allowed the special counsel to testify in public for hours to explain his investigation.

He sent a detailed letter supported by the facts, the law, and the precedent detailing why he would not release the audio recording.

Because our side respects the rule of law, while the other side uses it as a phony talking point.

And by the way, by the way, not only is this resolution a BS political stunt, it's not even a good BS political stunt.

This is a bad resolution that could do massive damage to this institution's standing.

If they go down this road, Mr. Speaker, if this half-baked idea actually passes, this House will almost certainly lose, doing irreparable damage to our own constitutional authority.

So I guess you can pat yourselves on the back.

Well done.

Not only have you cooked up a stupid, unserious plan, you cooked up a stupid, unserious plan that will undermine any future legitimate attempts to use all our tools when it comes to contempt proceedings.