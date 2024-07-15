Kremlin Uses MAGA Spin That Biden Is To Blame For Shooting

I guess we shouldn't be surprised that a Kremlin spokesperson said something this inflammatory yesterday. "We don't think at all and don't believe that the attempt to eliminate the presidential candidate Trump was organized by the present power," Dmitry Peskov told reporters, per Russian state media outlet TASS. Via Business Insider:

"But it is the atmosphere that has been created by this administration during the political struggle, the atmosphere around the candidate Trump, prompted what America is facing today," he continued. On Saturday, Trump was left wounded after a gunman tried to shoot him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. [...] But Trump's life, Peskov said, had long been in danger. "After numerous attempts to remove candidate Trump from the political arena using legal instruments at first, courts, the prosecutor's office, attempts to politically discredit and compromise the candidate, it was obvious to all outside observers that his life was in jeopardy," Peskov said on Sunday, referencing Trump's conviction in his Manhattan hush money criminal trial on May 30. The Kremlin's remarks on Sunday echo that of Trump acolytes like Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia.

Sure, the guys who worked so hard to put Trump in office are determined to do it again. The company the former guy keeps!

Everyone from the Kremlin to Scott Jennings to Akademiks (!) blaming the accurate criticism of Trump’s threat to democracy for the shooting. Nah. It doesn’t work that way, fascist-enablers. You can’t silence truth tellers by crying violence. Your side revels in violent rhetoric. https://t.co/7XGWcv5nme — John Norris (@Jonnynono) July 14, 2024