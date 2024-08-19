OK Man Was Stopped For 'Suspicious' Walk With Autistic Son

Via KOCO.com:

At around 6 a.m. on July 4, John Sexton was walking with his 6-year-old son, who has autism. He was stopped by two officers for suspicious activity before being thrown to the ground and briefly detained.

"Shut up and listen just a minute. We had small enough suspicion to identify you," the officer could be heard saying in body camera video.

"What was I being detained for?" Sexton asked.

"We don't know what you were doing! We can call it criminal activity," the officer said.