OK Man Was Stopped For 'Suspicious' Walk With Autistic Son

The Blaine County District Attorney's Office has declined to file criminal charges against a Watonga police officer investigated for his use of force on a man walking with his son in July.
By Susie MadrakAugust 19, 2024

Via KOCO.com:

At around 6 a.m. on July 4, John Sexton was walking with his 6-year-old son, who has autism. He was stopped by two officers for suspicious activity before being thrown to the ground and briefly detained.

"Shut up and listen just a minute. We had small enough suspicion to identify you," the officer could be heard saying in body camera video.

"What was I being detained for?" Sexton asked.

"We don't know what you were doing! We can call it criminal activity," the officer said.

His terrified son screamed as he looked on.

Sexton said his son used to want to be a cop, but not anymore. His father was eventually released without charges.

Blaine County sheriff Travis Daugherty office wanted the officers placed on leave, but the DA's office declined to bring charges.

The sheriff's office was inundated with over 200 calls about the incident.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon