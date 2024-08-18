Women Win The Right To Vote 104 Years Ago Today

Makes the saying "every vote counts" prophetic.
By John AmatoAugust 18, 2024

It took decades of work, misogynistic attacks, religious pious outrage for the suffragettes to win the right to vote as men had since the conception of the country.

History: "A dramatic battle in the Tennessee House of Representatives ends with the state ratifying the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution on August 18, 1920. After decades of struggle and protest by suffragettes across the country, the decisive vote is cast by a 24-year-old representative who reputedly changed his vote after receiving a note from his mother."

Moms rule!

Is it any wonder most of those assholes that claimed to be Christians wanted women to stay home as a sperm bank?

Like this fucking asshole.

Open thread below...

