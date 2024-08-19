Fox News Pushes The 'Coup' Narrative To Smear Harris

Fox News host John Roberts smeared Kamala Harris by trying to promote Trump's claims of a Democratic coup against President Biden.

For the last five years Fox News and the MAGA cult have claimed Biden was mentally deficient, physically hobbled and not running the country. Now suddenly he's the wronged man by his own party.

We know Trump is stupid so I'll throw up a definition of a coup. The word coup means "a sudden decisive exercise of force in politics and especially the violent overthrow or alteration of an existing government by a small group."

What's John Roberts' excuse? The Fox News host tried this line on Senator Coons.

ROBERTS: Here's how Maureen Dowd put it. She said, quote, "even though it was the right thing to do, because Joe Biden was not going to be able to campaign, much less serve as president for another four years, in a fully vital way, it was a jaw-dropping push." She basically says a coup is still a coup. I mean, essentially, I don't want to say this was a coup, because nobody actually marched up to him with a spear in hand and said, get off the throne. COONS: Come on, John, that is literally ridiculous. ROBERTS: Well, you could tell that to Maureen Dowd, because those are the words that she used. (I will) But Senator, he was pushed out. I mean, there's no denying that. COONS: John, this was the president's decision. He and he alone had to make that decision one way or the other. And as I said to him, as we were talking through that period, I intended to stay by his side every step of the way, as did all the folks who I work closely with as his campaign co-chairs and lifelong supporters. The president looked at the polls, he listened to friends and colleagues, and he made the decision to step aside. And it was selfless. And it is a remarkable act of leadership. So I'll remind you that two weeks before—hang on a minute. If we're going to talk about attempted coups, two weeks before President Biden gave his inaugural speech, an angry mob stormed the Capitol, I was there in an attempt at stopping the peaceful transition of power.



That's the one attempted coup that's happened in my lifetime, not persuading Joe Biden to step aside in favor of his trusted vice president.

Did you know Maureen Dowd is the standard bearer for the Democratic party?

Fox News usually uses radical right wing op-eds from the WSJ or the NY Post as fact, but they found Dowd to be their dupe for today.