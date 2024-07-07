Let Quantum Mechanics Decide For You

Are you unsure if you should go to the market or stay home? Are you undecided if you should wear a red or blue dress? Should you play basketball with your friends or clean out the garage? Should you accept this new job or turn it down?

If these questions and others like them perplex you, an app can choose for you. It's called the Universe Splitter.

Universe Splitter© will immediately contact a laboratory in Geneva, Switzerland, and connect to a Quantis brand quantum device, which releases single photons into a partially silvered mirror. Each photon will simultaneously bounce off the mirror and pass through it — but in separate universes.* Within seconds, Universe Splitter© will receive the experiment's result and tell you which of the two universes you're in and, therefore which action to take. Think of it — two entire universes, complete with every last planet and galaxy, and in one, a version of you who took the new job, and in the other, a version of you who didn't!*



(This is not an advertisement to make money for myself or about the app.)

As I've been rehabbing my broken kneecap from the car accident last year I have been listening to and studying classical and quantum physics. It's been fascinating and enlightening.

I found this app from listening to Sean Carroll's book, "Something Deeply Hidden," and have been playing around with it.

Do you believe in the Many Worlds theory of Everettian Quantum mechanics or are not a fan of it like Richard Feynman?

Open Thread below...