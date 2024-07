MAGA sycophants reacted violently to the news that the far-right Le Pen group was soundly defeated by the people of France. In the runoff election over the weekend, the left-wing coalition

It is absurd that every election the far-right loses must be "stolen!"

Even in other countries, MAGA? What a bunch of whiners.

They cheated in France just like here. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 7, 2024

No proof needed. All the MAGAts need is for one of their wackos to tweet out a lie and it immediately becomes gospel for these crackpots.

It's interesting the Fox News highlighted riots in the streets of France, instead of the defeat of Le Pen.

Multiple Murdoch outlets focused on how "difficult" it would be to govern France now. Oh, you mean DEMOCRACY is MESSY compared to fascist "order"?

Get out of here, losers.

France shows that no election is certain. Macron and the far-left used every trick in the book to deny Marine Le Pen her victory. Republicans shouldn’t get complacent. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) July 7, 2024

NPF (socialist): 7M votes, 180 seats.



Macron's party: 6.6M votes, 159 seats.



RN ("far-right"): 10.1M votes, 142 seats.



This disparity is the result of Macron and socialists conspiring against LePen. 200 candidates dropped in specific regions, coalescing their parties against… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 8, 2024

i didnt know a cat's tears cld taste so good. but really. a huge amount of the rightist/fascist thing these days is taking it as a given that if you control a third of the vote then you get to control the state. well, not if the overwhelming majority says no. https://t.co/P8H40zaH4p — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 7, 2024

They “cheated” by organizing disparate groups of people to vote in a coordinated manner against fascism, even if the particular alternative candidate on a voter’s local ballot might not be to their exact liking from one direction or the other. — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) July 8, 2024

we should take this very seriously. When Trump loses they will be yelling about the stolen election and quite possibly looking to take up arms. The Republicans are telling us as clearly as possible, they don't believe in elections unless they win. https://t.co/Glz3aQMqiV — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) July 8, 2024