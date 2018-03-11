Bannon Tells French Far-Right To Wear Racism As A 'Badge Of Honor'
Right wing columnist Mona Charen was booed at CPAC this year, not only for asking why her party is embracing men accused of sexual assault and harassment, but for asking why the conference invited far-right French extremist Marion Le Pen to speak.
Trump mentor and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was cozying up with Le Pen's party over the weekend and told the group to wear their racism like a "badge of honor.":
PARIS, France — Former White House strategist Steve Bannon re-energized France's struggling far-right National Front party Saturday by speaking at a party congress and telling Marine Le Pen's nationalist supporters: "History is on our side."
Bannon's appearance in France was part of a European tour as he seeks an international platform for his closed-borders, anti-foreigner message that helped Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency.
The former Breitbart News chairman was an early admirer of the National Front, whose long-standing "French First" motto rallied voters for years before Trump's "America First" campaign.
"Let them call you racist. Let them call you xenophobes. Let them call you nativists. Wear it as a badge of honor," he told the crowd at the party congress.
"You're part of a worldwide movement bigger than France, bigger than Italy," Bannon told National Front supporters, denouncing central banks, central governments and "crony capitalists."
"History is on our side," Bannon said to hearty cheers. Read on....
