Bannon Tells French Far-Right To Wear Racism As A 'Badge Of Honor'

Right wing columnist Mona Charen was booed at CPAC this year, not only for asking why her party is embracing men accused of sexual assault and harassment, but for asking why the conference invited far-right French extremist Marion Le Pen to speak.

Trump mentor and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was cozying up with Le Pen's party over the weekend and told the group to wear their racism like a "badge of honor.":