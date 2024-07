Professional women across the country have lined up to support Kamala Harris for President.

Well, not ALL professional women (if you know what I mean and I think you do):

Disagree. She actually did sleep her way into and upwards in California politics and most women (and men) may learn that and see it for what it is: evidence of an unqualified political aspirant getting ahead based on smthg other than merit. It’s relevant, and fair game. https://t.co/qIrx0xGC6a — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 22, 2024

Megyn “twirls for Roger Ailes” Kelly just earned herself a Golden Schlafly right there.

Meanwhile, this sexist take really takes a lot of balls:

Kamala Harris got her start in politics by sleeping with Willie Brown. She became Vice President because Biden needed a non-white female on the ticket. Now she likely becomes the Democratic nominee for president because the guy at the top of the ticket has dementia. She’s made a… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 21, 2024

Professional women were rightly offended:

This kind of sexist take from Republican men will not play well. Swing voters who are women are up for grabs, the Trump/Vance ticket needs them, and ‘she slept her way to the top’ just repels many women and is not an argument. https://t.co/t6iKPaiWOR — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) July 21, 2024

[Pro Tip: Never say women are up for grabs around the adjudicated rapist Donald Trump.]

Excerpted with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.