The Political Violence Edition. Who'd'a thunk the United Snakes would be more like Jamaica every yr.?

Wk. in Review from Burr Deming.

Reality, from politicalprof.

The Supremes fold like a cheap suitcase, per Radley Balko.

Thom Hartmann notes that The South is about to win. I'll note that you sheep let it happen & you deserve everything you get, good & hard, as Mencken put it.

Comedy (somewhat) bonus from Can We Still Govern?

