New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez To Resign

Sen. Bob Menendez tells allies he will resign after bribery conviction.
By Red PainterJuly 18, 2024

It appears that the pressure campaign to get Senator Bob Menendez (New Jersey) to resign may have worked. NBC is reporting that Menendez told allies that he will be stepping down following his conviction on 16 counts.

Up until this latest reporting, Menendez has remained defiant in his refusal to step down. But, he appears to have given up that fight. NBC reports that he has begun calling allies to tell them of his decision. If and when he steps down, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will appoint a Senator to fill the vacancy until Menendez's terms would have ended in January 2025.

Rep. Andy Kim is currently running to fill Menendez's seat, but it is unclear if he would be placed in the Senator's seat early or if a placeholder would go in.

Democrats are the REAL party of Law and Order. We do not support felons.

The Republicans, on the other hand...they nominate a felon as the head of their party and their Presidential nominee.

