Ron Johnson: Attack On Trump Caused By Public Education

During the 2024 RNC convention in Milwaukee, Senator Ron Johnson (Q- Moscow) was part of an anti-education panel hosted by Moms for Taking Liberties.

Per a report from Chris Walker at Truthout, M4TL cofounder Tiffany Justice* started out by throwing red meat to the attendees to get them riled up enough to take in RoJo's wild conspiracy theory:

“Do you think the violence against our former president comes from years of labeling anyone who stands for freedom, like President Trump does, like we do, as a threat to democracy?” Justice asked. (Notably, the former president has openly stated a desire to become a dictator if he’s elected, and has said that he wants to use the executive branch to target people he perceives as his political enemies.) All of the panelists responded affirmatively to Justice’s insinuation. Johnson then tied the assassination attempt to large public schools. “This was a loner, in probably a large school, being bullied all the time,” Johnson said. The Republican senator added that he was hopeful Moms for Liberty could jumpstart a push for smaller schools that are less regulated by state and federal governments. “I’m hoping if there’s one result, from Moms for Liberty, is we start moving away from these massive, large schools,” he said.

What a strange twist of illogic. I went to a similar sized school when I was a kid and I never felt an impulse to go out and shoot the president, who was Ronny Ray Gun at the time.

No, what RoJo is doing is cynically using an attack on his Dear Leader to use it to advance his own political agenda of demolishing public education. Public school teachers are a lot less prone to give him money than the Bradley Foundation or the Heritage Foundation or other education privatizers. And RoJo wants to get his meathooks on as much money as he can. You never know when the need for a legal defense fund might arise, especially when you are a Republican.