On the same day that Russia was celebrating Russia's presidency of the U.N. Security Council, its ambassador to the UN blamed Ukraine for the bombing of the children's cancer hospital in Kyiv. And if that wasn't ghoulish enough, Ukraine noticed they served Chicken Kyiv as the main course. To give these psychopaths a small taste of their own medicine, Ben Wittes (aka Lord Laser) had the Russian ambassador's home in Washington lit up with "CHILD KILLERS."

Appropriate.

Source: Kyiv Independent

The Russian Federation hosted a luncheon on July 9 to celebrate Russia's presidency of the U.N. Security Council, featuring the Ukrainian dish chicken Kyiv on the menu, the news outlet Ukrinform reported.

The celebration came one day after Russian forces launched a missile strike on Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, killing two people and injuring 32 others. Eight children were hospitalized following the attack.

The Security Council convened on July 9 to discuss the Russian attack in an emergency meeting. Directly after the session, the Russian delegation hosted its celebratory lunch. A photo of the menu reveals that the entree course was chicken Kyiv.

"The moral degradation of Russian diplomacy is obvious," Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the U.N. Security Council, told Ukrinform. Kyslytsya also said the lunch was paid for with "blood money."

During the emergency meeting, multiple members of the Security Council condemned Russia's missile attack in stark terms while the Russian delegation denied responsibility.

"If this was a Russian strike, there would have been nothing left of the building and all the children would have been killed and not wounded," Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's envoy to the U.N., said during the meeting.

Russia assumed the Security Council presidency on July 1. Each of the Council's 15 members, including Russia, holds the presidency for a month.