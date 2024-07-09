Sen. Josh Hawley Embraces And Professes Christian Nationalism

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley told a group during a speech to the 'National Conservatism Conference' (yeah we noticed the Nazi similarity, too) that he is advocating for the complete Christian nationalism of the United States of America.

SEN JOSH HAWLEY: Some will say now that I am calling America a Christian nation, and so I am. And some will say that I am advocating Christian nationalism, and so I do. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

Said the man who feels his masculinity has been "feminized" by the Left.

Does this fuckwad understand the concept of "freedom of religion"? Or "freedom" as a whole?

Voting for traitor Trump or any Republican is sporting MAGAts attempt to undermine the U.S. Constitution and install a biblical fascism that governs the country.

That's not what the Revolution was all about. Hell, that's not what THE BIBLE is about.

