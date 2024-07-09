Sen. Josh Hawley Embraces And Professes Christian Nationalism

How can a member of the Senate espouse such nonsense?
By John AmatoJuly 9, 2024

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley told a group during a speech to the 'National Conservatism Conference' (yeah we noticed the Nazi similarity, too) that he is advocating for the complete Christian nationalism of the United States of America.

SEN JOSH HAWLEY: Some will say now that I am calling America a Christian nation, and so I am.

And some will say that I am advocating Christian nationalism, and so I do.

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

Said the man who feels his masculinity has been "feminized" by the Left.

Does this fuckwad understand the concept of "freedom of religion"? Or "freedom" as a whole?

Voting for traitor Trump or any Republican is sporting MAGAts attempt to undermine the U.S. Constitution and install a biblical fascism that governs the country.

That's not what the Revolution was all about. Hell, that's not what THE BIBLE is about.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon