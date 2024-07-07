Stormy Daniels Raises Nearly $1 Million On GoFundMe Over Unhinged Threats

Stormy Daniels' donation page on GoFundMe donation page shows an overwhelming amount of support, bringing in nearly one million dollars to help her move to another location after threats poured in from unhinged Trump supporters. The donations will also assist her with legal fees after testifying in the criminal trial that led to Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felonies.

The Guardian reports:

The money comes from an online GoFundMe campaign started by a friend and former manager of the adult film actor, who recently appeared on MSNBC and described how supporters of Trump have bombarded her with social media harassment as he seeks a second presidency, including threats to rape and murder her daughter and other family. "It's become unsafe for her family and her pets," the fundraiser's organizer, Dwayne Crawford, wrote on the page for the campaign, which set a goal of $1m. "Stormy needs help to relocate her family to somewhere they can feel safe and live on their terms. "She needs assistance to be able to continue to pay the mounting fees so that Trump doesn't just win because his pocketbook seems endless."

An adult film actress is fighting back over threats against her family, including her daughter, for speaking truth to power. It's 2024, and the media scrutinizes every syllable President Biden is uttering unprecedentedly. They are Hillarying President Biden. We've been down this road before. Meanwhile, the focus should be on MAGA and Trump supporters' violent threats while coddling a felon.

Caught in the middle is Daniels, who told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Tuesday that she had been inundated with Facebook messages threatening "to rape everybody in my family, including my young daughter, before they killed them." "I've lost … mostly my peace, mostly my daughter's privacy, and time – time I'll never get back with her," Daniels said in reference to testifying against Trump. She also detailed how she owed $500,000 in attorneys' fees – which she could not afford to pay – over a civil defamation lawsuit that she filed against Trump in 2018. Among those who expressed support for Daniels after her interview with Maddow was writer E Jean Carroll, who sued Trump over allegations of rape and defamation – and won nearly $90m in civil penalties from him. "I'd be happy to help!!" she wrote Tuesday night on X.

Such an honor to meet this amazing icon! https://t.co/KGykx1EXXh — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) July 4, 2024

My response to everyone asking me about the Trump gag order being modified is: Certainly we have nothing but respect for Judge Merchan. His decision to impose restrictions on Mr. Trump, as it related to reckless and unrelenting character attacks on court personnel, trial… — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) June 25, 2024

And she knows how to handle trolls:

Then how do we get the cock in, silly boy? 🤔 https://t.co/dQm0g1JWSh — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) June 23, 2024

