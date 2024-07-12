U.S. Crime Rate Dropping Like A Rock

You'd never know it from the beltway media or what Felon45 says.
By John AmatoJuly 12, 2024

The FBI reported in June that violent crime dropped an amazing 15% in 2024, while the murder rate is plunging to historic depths.

Inflation is declining, jobs increasing and the stock markets are thriving, yet we hear nary a word from the media on these accomplishments.

Compared to the first five months of 2023, murders this year have dropped more than 40% in cities including New Orleans, Seattle, Boston, Baltimore, and Philadelphia, according to the research firm AH Datalytics, which analyzes crime figures reported by law enforcement agencies across the nation.

Since crime is a big talking point for MAGAts like Maria Bartiromo and the cockwobbler, who claims you can't walk out of your houses and apartments without being robbed, the casual observer would think the media would be reporting this to offset the lies of a political party.

Good news doesn't sell or garner online clicks, you see.

Discussion

