Faked 'Swifties For Trump' Pics Pimped By You Know Who

As the former president starts tanking in the polls, he's also lost his grip on reality—again. The felon shared several fake "Swifties for Trump" pictures on Truth Social. One of them was marked as satire by the X user Trump shared the image from.

I'm sure Taylor Swift won't be thrilled about using her image to encourage Trump supporters to vote for the felon. Just a hunch! Trump did this amid a flurry of desperate posts.

Lol, Trump posted a collage of AI generated Taylor Swift fans wearing ‘Swifities for Trump’ T-shits, and wrote “I accept!” as if this were real.



I mean…..this is uniquely pathetic, even for Trump. pic.twitter.com/GUVXQLqzYo — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) August 18, 2024

In the last hour, Trump has made 22 posts on Truth Social, one more deranged than the next. Fake polls, people praising him, comparing himself to Lincoln, attacking people, threatening people, and posting AI pics of fake Swifties. He’s coming apart. pic.twitter.com/TLHFWckM6b — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 18, 2024

And, of course, Trump supporters are running with the AI-generated pics.

#SwiftiesForKamala continue to break the internet! Trump’s campaign is in shambles over it! pic.twitter.com/3Wg4M3kd5r — JustVent (@JustVent6) August 17, 2024

During the maniac's blitz of posts, he bizarrely claimed that at his rally at Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he couldn't fill the venue, he "had to turn away 11,500 people."

We are now at 25 posts in a little over an hour as a panicked Trump completely melts down. pic.twitter.com/cNFDaOgd1C — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 18, 2024

If Trump were a relative of mine, there would be a family intervention. No one in Trump's orbit seems to care enough about Lumpy to get him the help he needs and then let him eventually settle down in an assisted care facility.