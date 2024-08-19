Faked 'Swifties For Trump' Pics Pimped By You Know Who

He doesn't know what's real anymore. If Trump were a relative of mine, there would be a family intervention.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardAugust 19, 2024

As the former president starts tanking in the polls, he's also lost his grip on reality—again. The felon shared several fake "Swifties for Trump" pictures on Truth Social. One of them was marked as satire by the X user Trump shared the image from.

I'm sure Taylor Swift won't be thrilled about using her image to encourage Trump supporters to vote for the felon. Just a hunch! Trump did this amid a flurry of desperate posts.

And, of course, Trump supporters are running with the AI-generated pics.

During the maniac's blitz of posts, he bizarrely claimed that at his rally at Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he couldn't fill the venue, he "had to turn away 11,500 people."

If Trump were a relative of mine, there would be a family intervention. No one in Trump's orbit seems to care enough about Lumpy to get him the help he needs and then let him eventually settle down in an assisted care facility.

