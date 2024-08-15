Desperate Donald Trump Steals Tim Walz's Words Of 'Joy'

You know it's bad when the Trump campaign is poaching the Harris campaign's stump speech.
By John AmatoAugust 15, 2024

Donald Trump gave a speech to a small crowd in Asheville, NC, and spit the bit trying to hijack the Harris Walz campaign's messaging.

The words even sounded weird coming out of his mouth.

"Everyone will prosper, every family will thrive, and every day will be filled with opportunity, hope, and joy," Trump said. "But for that to happen, we must never let Kamala Harris get anywhere near the White House, and we must defeat her country-destroying liberal agenda."

Hope and joy. Where have we heard that message before?

"Thank you for bringing back the joy," Walz said of Harris during his introduction to the ticket in Philadelphia.

A flailing Sylvester Trump stuck to his teleprompter and then veered off into his usual juvenile attacks.

His speechwriter purposefully inserted hope and joy into the speech, mimicking Walz and Harris.

Why not make it a trifecta and add the word "change" to his rantings?

Discussion

Discussion

