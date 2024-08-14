Ever Wonder How It Feels To Get Paid To Lie For Trump? Kudlow Knows

Former Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow opened with his monologue segment called "The Riff" about Trump's bizarre hang out with Elon Musk on X Monday evening.

It wasn't an interview since Musk pledged his support and didn't ask any real questions.

Kudlow ignored the sh*t show and the technical difficulties that delayed the broadcast for forty-two minutes which had the entire Internet laughing at Musk. Elon first claimed it was due to a DDS attack but later admitted Xitter had technical difficulties. It was a reminiscent of his disastrous launch of Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign which was also filled with technical difficulties.

Kudlow began by saying 82 million people heard Trump discuss his economic prowess, calling it his "substantive successful policies." In other words, demented Donald was able to push through tax cuts for the very wealthy and that's what his policies are all about.

Kudlow changed up a campaign slogan by saying "are you better off when Trump was president," instead of "four years ago."

MAGA propagandists always leave out an entire year of Trump's time in the Oval Office when COVID struck when they discuss his term. I wonder why?

KUDLOW: And he said, Are you better off now than you were when I was president? Good question. He said this to his 89.2 million followers. This is on top of the interview with Mr. Musk. In other words, one way or another, millions upon millions of people heard Donald Trump's message in just the last 24 hours.



The good news is Mr. Trump was on message reminding people of his substantive, successful policies. In other words, full of insights, not insults. Good day's work, wouldn't you say, folks? And that's the riff.

What a lying liar. Trump sounded like he had a mouthful of marbles when he talked. I almost fell off the couch laughing when I listened to him finally. Trump was so frightened by it he just released his own doctored audio.

Here's a take from USA Today: Trump rambles, slurs his way through Elon Musk interview. It was an unmitigated disaster.

The Independent: "Donald Trump bizarrely said that his Democratic presidential rival Kamala Harris looks like his wife Melania Trump in his rambling interview with Elon Musk on Monday night."

The Mirror UK: Donald Trump 'slurs words' and speaks with 'lisp' in Elon Musk chat sparking concern over his health.

There's a special rat hole for Kudlow to burrow in with his fellow MAGAts.