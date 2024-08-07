Tomi Lahren's Hysteria Over Market Dip Smacked Down On Fox News

Robert Wolf, who served on President Obama's Economic Recovery Advisory Board, knocked down Fox regular Tomi Lahren's fearmongering that the "economy is on fire," and the lie that Joe Biden hasn't been a successful president.

It's been nonstop rooting for a recession since the markets took a dip this Monday both from Trump and Fox, and it was nice to see at least one guest allowed on there to toss cold water on all the fearmongering.

Here's Wolf, who is an expert on the economy, responding to Lahren (who is not) who attacked Nancy Pelosi for saying Biden belongs on Mount Rushmore over the weekend during an interview on CBS.

LAHREN: Well, Bill, I am from Rapid City, South Dakota, the home of Mount Rushmore. So this is even more disturbing for me, having been born and raised there. But I will say this, it's also really rich coming from Nancy Pelosi, which by most reporting would suggest that she actually led the coup or helped lead the coup on Biden's candidacy. So now to comfort him saying he should be on Mount Rushmore is interesting. But beyond that, I mean, we've got the economy that is obviously on fire. We've got the world on fire on the brink of potentially a World War III. So by what metric is Joe Biden a successful president? I haven't found it yet. HEMMER: Yeah. Robert, you cover the economy as well. If we're headed for a recession, how difficult could this be for Kamala Harris? WOLF: Yeah, I'd love to debate both you guys on the economy. GDP is higher. Jobs is higher. Wages is higher. The stock market's up huge under Biden. This idea of what you guys are talking about, there's more 2000 day losses under President Trump than 500 day losses under Joe Biden. We should get the facts right on where the economy is. Bill, you do a great job on that, but we know that Friday was, if not for the outstanding 15 million plus jobs of the Biden-Harris campaign over the last three and a half years, 140,000 less plus is normal jobs. There's not going to be a recession. I actually think that there's a possibility that we're going to have the August numbers look incredibly strong. HEMMER: Well, a lot of those recovery jobs coming back, we know that. But listen, the markets are spooked at the end of last week. WOLF: A lot of them were not as well, and you know that too. HEMMER: The markets were spooked, they were spooked last week, and they were spooked again today, and let's see whether or not that holds. Robert, thank you. Tommy, thanks to you as well for coming on.

Wolf apparently didn't get the memo that facts aren't allowed on Fox. We'll see how long it takes until they allow him back on as a guest again.