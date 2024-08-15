The Joy Of Tim Walz Memes

There's just something about Tim Walz that makes people happy. (Except the MAGAts attacking him, of course.)

There are a lot more of these memes out there, because I've seen them. But damned if I can find them this morning:

BREAKING: Potential running mate Tim Walz spotted outside VP Kamala Harris’ residence “tweaking the lawn mower’s carburetor” because he “didn’t like that darn knocking sound it was making” — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) August 4, 2024

Tim Walz makes you grilled cheese & tomato soup when you have a cold.



Keep it going… pic.twitter.com/WyTQzlt71j — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) August 13, 2024

One can’t get enough ‘Tim Walz being a total dad’ content pic.twitter.com/3seUeOu9r4 — J.J. Abbott 🦅 (@jjabbott) August 6, 2024

Tim Walz sends you home after a lovely homecooked dinner with leftovers and and assurance not to worry about returning the Tupperware.#TimWalzIsSoNice — 🌈🖕The Holy Fucking Church🖕🏳️‍🌈 (@TheHolyFucking1) August 14, 2024

Tim Walz never forgets to send a card: birthdays, Mother's Day, graduations, and if you've been down, Just Thinking of You. If you're his kid, niece or nephew, he slips in a little haircut money.#TimWalzIsSoNice — 🪷Project2025IsFascism (@mickeyfoon) August 14, 2024

Tim Walz really is that guy at Home Depot that you don’t know that spends 20-30 minutes randomly explaining to you why you need to use hex bolts for your project. JD Vance is the guy berating the cashier at Panera for not giving him a refill on his lemonade. That’s the difference — @TheCoreyRichardson on Threads. Follow Me There. (@vexedinthecity) August 6, 2024

Walz drives a vintage Scout. It has an 8-track player in it. He’s into other vintage media as well (records, good wiring for hifi speakers etc). I didn’t say he was old, I said he is cool afhttps://t.co/ntWd7pJH84 — Dianna 🥥🌴🍎 (@softgoldco) August 15, 2024

A favorite from my Walz archive. pic.twitter.com/IXOzUnRne1 — Matt Wagenius (@mattwagenius) August 5, 2024