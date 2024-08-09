Kellyanne Conway Demands Networks Refuse To Cover Harris Rallies

Trump must be throwing tantrums at how large and energetic the Harris Walz rallies have been so far.
By John AmatoAugust 9, 2024

On Fox News' America's Newsroom, Kellyanne Conway claimed VP Harris doesn't respect the mainstream media since she hasn't done a press conference so they should stop covering her rallies. She's been the official nominee of the Democratic Party for three whole days.

How scared is the MAGA cult?

I just love when Fox News and the MAGATs try and dictate how Democratic politicians should run their campaign and behave towards media.

CONWAY: I would say this to the mainstream media, Kamala Harris is ignoring you because she thinks she already has you.

For the same reason she doesn't go and spend a dime chasing people who vote 100 percent of the time and 100 percent of the time for Democrats.

She thinks the mainstream media is already in her thrall and her corner. They should challenge that by not covering her rallies.

Don't set up your camera next time.

If she's not going to answer your questions, don't give her the service of covering her.

The Harris/Walz campaign is three days old, while Harris has been the Democratic presidential nominee since Monday. The media does take many cues from the right, but Harris will hold a press conference soon enough.

Trump has no campaign events (too tired and confused?) this week so he hosted a faux press conference for his preferred media minions.

Kellyanne, JD Vance wants a word with you on his favorite couch.

