Lying Kellyanne Conway: JD Vance 'Big Winner Of The Week'

Former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway ignored the enormous rolling out of the Harris Walz campaign this week, and instead claimed couch F**ker JD Vance was "the big winner."

So far, almost every credible poll has Harris flipping the script and leading the presidential polling averages by a small margin, whereas a few weeks ago, Trump had a 5-point lead. Even RCP average has Harris slightly up and they include Rasmussen and a weird CNBC poll.

You can't make this kind of analysis up unless you're getting paid a lot of money to do so.

Fox News Bill Hemmer asked for Conway's thoughts on what has transpired so far.

HEMMER: Wanna know, like with your deep reservoir of knowledge when it goes to campaigns, who do you think's getting the better of this right now? You got a big push for Harris, lot of enthusiasm and energy. They got the media behind them, although the media is not pushing them on the questions. And you've got Trump sort of adjusting in all this. How do you see it, Kellyanne? CONWAY: The person who's having the best week is J.D. Vance. (Note: LMAO) I think he's really hitting his stride as the number two. The role of number two is to reflect the policy prescriptions of the ticket and to really push back a little bit as the attack dog on the other side. What Vance did yesterday was brilliant, just spontaneously crossing the tarmac, crisscrossing over and forcing the press to cover him, Bill, because he was there with the press and did two things, was clever and funny by saying, this'll be my plane, I'm gonna check it out, and then quickly pivoting to what's on everybody's mind, the fact that Harris won't take a single.

Most people not being paid to lie by the Trump campaign, believe JD Vance looked like a weirdo stalker going to the tarmac of VP Harris' plane.

Creepy weirdo. https://t.co/hKabcseYl3 — Frances Langum (@bluegal) August 8, 2024

Real Clear Politics (The favorite polling site of MAGA) hasn't covered JD Vance's favorability ratings yet, which is very weird too. I couldn't find it on their site if they do. There are plenty of polling on him.