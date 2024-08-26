Mike Lee Shares Batsh*t CIA Conspiracy Theory

Like JD Vance and others in the Republican Party, Mike Lee does not like Ukraine. He would cut off all military aid if he could and just let the country die at the hands of the terrorist Russian state. As such, he's become a target for shit-posting, Twitter-trolling Shibas known collectively as NAFO (North Atlantic Fella Organization) who will troll anyone incessantly is they're an enemy of Ukraine. Mike Lee hates them and they hate Mike Lee.

So it wasn't any real surprise this morning when Lee retweeted this conspiracy nonsense from wanted fugitive Kim Dotcom that the CIA is behind some master plot to make tens of thousands of keyboard warriors who delight in taking down sanctimonious blowhards (but also genuinely dangerous) like Senator Mike Lee of Utah with rude and embarrassing internet memes.

🧵 1. The U.S. government should *never* be allowed—either directly or by funneling resources through a third party—to support clandestine propaganda campaigns to influence public opinion among U.S. citizens. https://t.co/4j6UsPXhlr — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 26, 2024

Lee actually did five tweets in the thread about the dangers of the U.S. government funding outside groups to mould public perception. And he's apparently serious about all this.

Utah, you owe the country an apology.

And who did he retweet?

Kim Dotcom, who is facing criminal charges relating to the defunct filesharing website Megaupload, is to be extradited to the US, the New Zealand justice minister says, which could end more than a decade of legal wrangling. German-born Dotcom has New Zealand residency and has been fighting extradition to the US since 2012 after an FBI-ordered raid on his Auckland mansion. The high court in New Zealand first approved his extradition in 2017, with an appeal court reaffirming the finding the year after. In 2020, the country’s supreme court again affirmed the finding but opened the door for a fresh round of judicial review. Now, the justice minister, Paul Goldsmith, has signed an extradition order for Dotcom, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Dotcom (who knows what his real name is), faces copyright violations, as well as money laundering and racketeering charges and if convicted will likely spend the rest of his miserable life in prison.

Senator Mike Lee of Utah shared a theory from Kim Dotcom last night that the CIA was funding pro-Ukraine online activist troll/meme group NAFO (known for dog profile pics and memes) and that former Rep. Adam Kinzinger was an organizer of the group.



Kim Dotcom just lost a… pic.twitter.com/a0526LiOq4 — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) August 26, 2024

Dotcom has 1.6mil followers on Twitter and counts among his admirers Michael Flynn, Lara Logan, Alex Jones, and of course Mike Lee and many other villains.