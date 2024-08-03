Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, the parade scene from Ferris Buller's Day Off. So many vibes today.

Disaffected and it Feels So Good looks at our Failed Political Press.

Balloon Juice is enjoying the media's attempt to Vibe Shift.

Hullaballoo reviews Friday's edition of the Daily Blast, Greg Sargent's podcast. It's a must-listen!

Suburban Guerrilla says that election attorney Marc Elias explains all the problems we can expect in the 2024 Goat Rodeo.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania asserts that an editor saved the 1980s classic, Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).