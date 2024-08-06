Morning Joe Hits Fox News For Mangling Kamala Harris' Name On Purpose

MSNBC morning host Joe Scarborough hit Fox News and Traitor Trump for trying to force Vice President Harris into debating him on Fox News, Felon45;s safe space.

Up until today, Harris has smartly played Trump's fear of debating her and I doubt that will change before the election. Kamala Harris is the sitting VP and Trump is a convicted felon. Any possible debate is up to her, not Felon45.

Jonathan Lemire explained that the already agreed upon debate in September on ABC News only mentions the Democratic nominee and not President Biden's name.

And we’ve now heard from the Vice President’s campaign saying, look, we’re not going to change the plan. We’ll be there on September 10th; and there have been some Democrats who are saying, "Let’s be clear that she shouldn’t debate on Fox. Fox, which had to pay $787 million as part of a 2020, Big Lie-related settlement that still pushes on truths."

Scarborough interrupted, "Jonathan, not only that, again, and this is serious. They (Fox News) all deliberately mispronounce her name. KaMAla. Repeatedly. All the hosts. KAmala, KAmala, KAmala."

Brzezinski chimed in. "Some of them don’t do it on purpose, but there’s definitely like a kind of thing they’re doing there to make even her name seem different."

It's understandable that VP Harris's first name might be mangled when she was first introduced as a presidential nominee. As soon as she was tapped to be Joe Biden's VP, networks did their job. For a supposed cable news outlet like Fox News, all their hosts and paid contributors would have no trouble learning how to pronounce it in five minutes.

The fact they choose to mispronounce her name is of course, another way to smear her as "an other." Not like you. A replacement of you.

And it’d be like if MSNBC hosts said “JD Veeence” and would JD Veeence want to go on a network that deliberately mispronounced.." Scarborough mimicked. Imitating Trump, Brzezinski said, "Shady JD."

"JD Veeence's name," he repeated.