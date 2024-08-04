Newsmax Pundit: Kamala Harris 'Doing Blackface' To Win Presidency

Republican pundit Will Pierce insisted that Vice President Kamala Harris was "not Black" and, instead, accused her of "doing blackface."

During a Sunday panel discussion, Newsmax host Lidia Curanaj falsely claimed that Harris "charges her race depending" on her campaign strategy.

Pierce, a former Democrat, said he wanted to address the issue.

"I'm going to say this as a Black African-American man," he explained. "Kamala Harris, she's a person of color."

"But this is the thing," he continued. "She is now race-baiting. She is now doing blackface."

"She is not Black. She is a Jamaican-American. She is an Indian-American."

Pierce claimed that Harris was "Black all of a sudden" and would not be accepted by other Black Americans.

"If you ask a lot of African-American people, I'm sorry, what they're going to say is, Jamaicans, they are Caribbean-American," he insisted. "But you have this woman who is sitting here saying that she's Black just to get elected."

"And you know what I'm very upset of?" Pierce added. "Let's look at the little Black girl who dreams of being president of the United States in a few years."

"Kamala Harris is taking that title away just so she can sit here and try to win a voting block."

"Oh, you gave me goosebumps," the Newsmax host revealed.