Eric Bolling Freaks Out: We're Losing! We're Losing The Race!

Bolling seemed particularly traumatized by Democrats' appeals to patriotism and the American flag. And tv ratings. And camouflage. "They're wearing camo hats with Kamala Harris' name on it! Camouflage — that's ours!" he wailed, in full panic mode."

Source: Boing Boing

Conservative reporter Eric Bolling freaked out today over the surging success of Kamala Harris, telling viewers that the GOP is doomed.

"We're losing. We're losing the race! We're losing the presidency," the former Fox and Newsmax host cried in video that's circulating on social media. (See below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

"And I said it along time ago!" he ranted, with raised voice and pointed finger. "Trump will be the last GOP president in our lifetime, and I meant it!"

Bolling, fired from Fox News after he was accused of sending pics of gentleman bits to his female co-workers, then whipped out his phone to show graphs comparing the dull viewerships of Newsmax and Fox to MSNBC's surging popularity. "MSNBC is beating Fox News — beating Fox! — it's unheard of."

"The enthusiasm level on the left is overwhelming. They're trying to redefine the Democrat Party! They're trying to say that the Democrats are the patriots! They're wearing camo hats with Kamala Harris' name on it! Camouflage — that's ours!" he wailed, in full panic mode.

Perhaps the MAGA minion is unaware that while his leader, ol' Bone Spurs, was ducking out of service, Coach Tim Walz served in the National Guard for 24 years and Vice President Kamala Harris has spent her entire career in public service. Sorry to break it to you, Sir, but that's what true patriotism is.